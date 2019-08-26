WSLS-TV dedicates fifth Habitat for Humanity 'Home for Good'

ROANOKE, Va. - It's a Home for Good.

Smiles, cheers, and well wishes greeted the Ayamba family in Roanoke as 14 family members stood proudly on their new front porch.

WSLS 10 partnered with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley on the station's fifth project. This year's Home for Good – the Apostle Build project also included support from Journey FM and 20 area churches.

"What an amazing feeling to be up here on this porch, leading to this beautiful home WE built," said WSLS 10 Vice President and General Manager Jaimie Leon. "We are grateful for our partnership with Habitat for Humanity, our generous corporate sponsors, and our wonderful volunteers."

War forced the Ayamba family from their home in central Africa. They moved from refugee camp to refugee camp before relocating in the United States. They settled in Roanoke in 2016, with the goal of building a better life for their 12 children who range in age from one to 25.

"Well it's very incredible that we're here on the porch of the house, of the new house." said Mwenebatu Ayamba, the oldest son. "It's very exciting and I'm really happy for this."

WSLS 10's John Carlin and Brittny McGraw broadcast this year's house dedication live during the station's 5:00-6:30PM newscasts.

This Habitat project was the largest build ever, featuring seven bedrooms.

WSLS 10 staff members roll up their sleeves and worked side-by-side the family and the volunteers during the four-month build.

"I think it's easy to forget that with a house this size, how much more work is involved." said Brian Clark, Habitat Construction Manager. "If you think of some of our single-story builds, this is like taking two houses and stacking them on top of each other, and so it's easy to forget that much more work."

Habitat for Humanity Roanoke Valley has built 244 homes serving more than 1041 individuals since 1986

