Whether it’s beaches along the coast, mountain ranges inland or a rich history few can match, there’s always a lot to celebrate about Virginia.

Monday is a special day to pay tribute to Virginia, since it’s National Virginia Day.

So, what do you know about the state?

If you know a lot, you should do very well on the quiz below. If you don’t know much, then still try your hand at the quiz and gain some more knowledge about the great state of Virginia.