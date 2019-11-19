2 of Jeffrey Epstein's Prison Guards Arrested for Allegedly Sleeping on the Job When He Died

Two prison guards have been arrested following the death of tycoon Jeffrey Epstein behind bars. Tova Noel and Michael Thomas are accused of sleeping on the job at a federal prison in Manhattan and then falsifying documents to say they checked on Epstein every half hour.

The indictment says that when Epstein was found dead in his cell on Aug. 10, the guards told a supervisor, "Epstein hung himself....we messed up."

In the hours leading up to Epstein's death, the guards would have only been about 15 feet away from Epstein's cell, according to the indictment. They both allegedly used their computers to browse shopping sales, and Thomas allegedly searched for sports news.

Also, Noel and Thomas allegedly sat at their desks and didn't appear to move for about two hours, seemingly asleep, according to the indictment.

Meanwhile, there is more fallout from Prince Andrew's interview with the BBC. There are calls for him to step down as chancellor of a British university, and corporations are reportedly considering ending financing for his various projects.

According to a Sky News poll, only 6% of Britons believe the prince's denials that he knew about Epstein's alleged behavior with underage girls.

