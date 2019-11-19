Dog Crushed After FedEx Workers Tosses Package Over Fence and Hits It, Owners Say

A Yorkshire terrier named Cooper died, her owners Mitchell and Keiko Napier say, after the 4-pound pet was crushed by a package tossed over the fence by a delivery person in Venice, California.

The dog's owners say that a FedEx delivery person recently walked up to the wall outside their home with a package containing a heavy glass bowl and a Scrabble game set. The worker allegedly chucked the package over the fence, where Cooper was.

Mitchell told Inside Edition he found Cooper in a pool of blood. Mitchell rushed Cooper to the vet, who said the dog was alive but her lungs and liver were severely injured. The owners made the choice to have their dog euthanized.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the family of the pet involved in this incident. We take this matter very seriously and are working directly with those involved to determine the circumstances behind this event. Based on the outcome of our investigation, we will take the appropriate action,” FedEx said in a statement.

The grieving couple say they want FedEx to change its policies.

RELATED STORIES

Tips to Avoid Opening the Door to Fake Delivery People: Today on Inside Edition

How to Stay Safe When Opening Your Door for the Delivery Man

Amazon Delivery Driver Drops Off Package, Then Rides Away With Child's Bike