Duggar Family 'Shocked' by 'Not True' Report That Homeland Security Agents Raided Their Home

The Duggar family has denied a report claiming that their home in Arkansas was recently raided by agents from Homeland Security Investigations, saying they are "shocked" by the story.

NBC Arkansas affiliate KNWA first reported the raid on the Duggar home in Tontitown, Arkansas, last week, writing that a spokesman for Homeland Security Investigations had confirmed agents' presence there in a statement.

"[I do not dispute the information that] HSI was present there [Duggar home] pursuant to an on-going federal criminal investigation," an HSI spokesperson told KNWA. HSI did not immediately return InsideEdition.com's request for comment Wednesday morning.

The Duggar family, however, denied the report in a statement to KNWA and other media outlets.

“We were shocked to see a news report today state that our home was raided by federal law enforcement agencies. This is not true. To the best of our knowledge, it’s also not true that any member of our family is the target of any investigation of any kind," the statement read.

"Living a life in the public’s eye has taught us that it is best not to reply to every rumor and piece of 'fake news' that is circulated online. It would be a full-time job if we attempted to do so," the statement continued. "However, because of tonight’s media coverage we thought it is important to address this rumor with you. Thank you for the love and support that we can always count on in you our fans and friends."

The family did not immediately respond to InsideEdition.com's request for comment Wednesday morning.

The Duggar family rose to fame with "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On" about their life as a big family.

