What Renowned Cardiologist Thinks of Trump's Last-Minute Hospital Visit

Questions mounted after President Trump made an unannounced visit to the hospital, and former President Obama's doctor doesn't think the trip was as routine as the White House is suggesting.

President Trump said at a press conference after his visit that people thought he suffered a heart attack. In order to dispel the rumor, White House physician, Sean Conley, shared the President's cholesterol levels.

Inside Edition spoke to renowned cardiologist Dr. Steven Reisman, director of the New York Cardiac Diagnostic Center, to get his opinion about Trump's under-the-radar trip

"It appears that his cholesterol level has decreased, which is a good thing, but an exercise treadmill test would be more helpful in evaluating the present state of his cardiovascular condition," Reisman said.

Obama's former personal doctor, Dr. David Scheiner, also told Inside Edition that it's "obviously ridiculous" that the president said he went in for a "very routine" physical.

