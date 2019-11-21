A Connecticut man is being hailed as a hero after he pulled the driver from a car that had just exploded.

Edward Cyr was out to dinner with his wife on Nov. 1 when he saw a car explode at an intersection near the town hall in Stafford, Connecticut. Cyr pulled his car over and rushed toward the burning vehicle, pulling the driver, Glennwood Little, to safety. The dramatic rescue was captured by the town hall's security camera.

"You saved Mr. Glennwood Little from burning inside his vehicle. Words can't describe this act," Stafford Fire Department Chief David Lucia wrote in a Facebook post.

Cyr was honored with a certificate of heroism by the town's board of selectman, and Little got to thank Cyr in person as well.

"During these times of negativity throughout the country, this is such a heartwarming story of a person risking his own life to rescue another human being," the town's first selectman, Mary Mitta, told InsideEdition.com.

RELATED STORIES

Hero Bus Driver Named Honorary Fire Chief After Rushing Into Burning Building to Save Kids

Hero 911 Operator Meets Family She Helped Save

Hero Neighbors Help 97-Year-Old Woman Escape Raging House Fire