Boy Invites Entire Kindergarten Class to Watch Foster Parents Adopt Him in Court Hearing

A Michigan boy who was finally getting adopted was so happy the day had finally arrived that he invited his entire kindergarten class to join in on the milestone.

Not only did Michael Clark Jr.’s classmates from his school in East Grand Rapids take up the first row of the Kent County courtroom, they even gave sweet testimonies, exclaiming to the judge that they love Michael and that he is their best friend. Others held up paper hearts to show their support.

It’s adoption day at the courthouse — the BEST day of the year! Congratulations to Michael and his family...so cool that his entire class came to support him! ❤️ Posted by CASA of Kent County on Thursday, December 5, 2019

“Congratulations to Michael and his family,” said the nonprofit Court-Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) of Kent County. “So cool that his entire class came to support him.”

The organization is one of the sponsors for Kent County’s 23rd annual Adoption Day. Young Michael, who was formally adopted by foster parents Andrea Melvin and Dave Eaton, was one of 37 kids who went to their forever home Thursday. The 30-minute hearing brought to a close for dozens of loving families a long adoption process that was beyond worth it.

