13-Year-Old Reportedly Confesses to Stabbing Barnard Student Tessa Majors to Death

A 13-year-old boy has reportedly been arrested in connection to the brutal stabbing of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors.

According to reports, the boy was arrested in the lobby of an apartment building near Morningside Park in Manhattan, where Tessa was knifed to death.

The teen allegedly had a knife on him when he was arrested and was brought to the 26 precinct, WABC-TV reported. He is a juvenile described as 5-foot-5 and he was reportedly wearing clothes that matched the description of the wanted suspect. Published reports say he confessed to the crime and also implicated two accomplices.

That same night, an emotional vigil for the slain student was held on her campus.

The accused boy lives with his aunt, who was quoted in the New York Daily News as saying, “I’m sorry for that young woman. I am sorry for her family. But my nephew did not do this."

Majors’ grieving family said in a statement: "Tess shone bright in this world and our hearts will never be the same." They are in New York to bring the body home to Virginia

Tessa played bass and sang backing vocals in two bands, The Company and Patient 0. She had her first New York gig in October with Patient 0.

