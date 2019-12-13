Airport in Lithuania Builds Christmas Tree Using Every Item Confiscated from Past Travelers

O contraband Tannenbaum!

A Lithuanian airport turned decorating for the holidays into a teaching opportunity by creating a giant Christmas tree out of confiscated items. The Vilnius Airport’s tree was made primarily using scissors and was decorated with ornaments like kitchen knives, switch blades, box cutters, lighters and even a gun and bullet attached to the faux branches.

“We can guarantee – you haven’t seen anything like this,” Lithuanian Airports wrote in a social media post. “With knives, lighters, blades and all other sorts of dangerous goods on it – this Christmas tree has it all.”

Officials even hung a fake gun and bullet from the Christmas tree made of contraband items. (Lithuanian Airports)

Officials said every item on the tree was “taken away from passengers during screening,” and hope travelers use the masterpiece to “check out the baggage requirements before you pack for your next flight.”

