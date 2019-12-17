Prince Louis Is a Star Baker With His First Words

No soggy bottoms here! It appears Prince Louis is a regular star baker after mom Kate Middleton revealed one of his scrumptious first words.

Louis apparently has a favorite cookbook author at the ripe old age of 1. Kate recently shared that one of her boy’s first words was “Mary,” as in Berry. He seems to love all his mom’s cookbooks already and has taken special interest in former "Great British Bake Off" judge Mary Berry.

In an interview with the famous baker for a BBC special, Kate revealed the 19-month-old would definitely recognize Berry if he saw her.

“Children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say ‘That’s Mary Berry’…” Kate said.

Berry spent time with Prince William and Kate in the kitchen during the shoot and later said in another interview that she was “so impressed” by them.

The three of them spent time preparing holiday recipes.

“It was just lovely observing them for those three days,” Berry told You magazine “When they are together, he’s constantly touching her arm and looking over at her smiling and she’s the same with him... It was very sweet to see because it was so natural.”

