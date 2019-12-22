How Much Would The Gifts From 'The 12 Days of Christmas' Cost Today?

Still stumped about what to get your loved ones for the holidays? Look no further than the English Christmas carol, “The 12 Days of Christmas.”

Originally published in 1780, the song describes the gifts the singer’s true love gave to them during the 12 days leading up to the holiday.

But how much would all of those presents cost now? For 36 years, the PNC Christmas Price Index has been tracking those numbers, and the results may shock you.

Day 1: A partridge in a pear tree would cost about $210.

Day 2: Two turtle doves cost about $300. 2019 marks the first time the price for the birds fell in 15 years.

Day 3: Three French Hens are the cheapest feathered friend on the list, totaling $181.

Day 4: Four Calling Birds would run you $599.96.

Day 5: Five Golden Rings stack up to $825.00

Day 6: Six Geese-A-Laying keep on getting more and more expensive, jumping 16% since 2017 to cost $420.

Day 7: Seven Swans-A-Swimming didn’t see any dip in price this year. They would cost $13,125.

Day 8: Eight Maids-A-Milking would only amount to $58, since it is tied to the federal minimum wage, which hasn’t risen in a decade.

Day 9: Nine Ladies Dancing, considering they are with a dance company, are a little more pricey at $7,552.84.

Day 10: Ten Lords-A-Leaping with a ballet company, they’d cost $10,000

Day 11: Eleven Pipers Piping to the tune of $2,748.87

Day 12: Twelve Drummers Drumming manage to bang out $2,972.25.

The grand total for the presents, after counting each repetition in the song, comes to $170,298.03. That figure remains untouched from 2018—but is it such a hefty price if it’s in the name of true love?

