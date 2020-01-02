These Are the 2020 Holidays Landing on the Weekends

The new year is just two days old, but it's going to be a fun one when it comes to holidays.

With how the 2020 calendar has fallen, several holidays fall on a Friday or Saturday. Many people will be able to enjoy the food, drinks and festivities without having to worry about making it to work the next morning!

Here they are:

Valentine's Day: Friday, Feb. 14

Independence Day: Saturday, July 4

Halloween: Saturday, Oct. 31

Christmas: Friday, Dec. 25

