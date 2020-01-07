93-Year-Old Allegedly Shot Apartment Complex Employee Because He Was Upset About a Maintenance Issue: Cops

A gun-toting elderly man shot an employee at the Las Vegas apartment complex where he lives because he was upset about a maintenance issue, police said.

The 93-year-old, Robert Thomas, was allegedly captured on surveillance footage Thursday, and in video of the attack he can be seen pulling out a firearm in the apartment complex’s management office.

Thomas allegedly fired one round into the back of the room, striking a computer, before allowing a female employee to leave.

He then allegedly shot a male worker in the leg as he sat in a chair. The man fell to the floor and Thomas then allegedly shot him once more.

The whole ordeal was caught on tape, including when an officer showed up, fired one shot through the management office door, and then threw Thomas to the ground.

Thomas was upset about a water damage issue in his apartment, according to police.

The man who was shot is expected to recover.

Thomas has been charged with suspicion of attempt murder, kidnapping, discharge of a firearm indoors, burglary and carrying a concealed weapon.

