Jennifer Dulos' Estranged Husband Charged With Murder in Her Disappearance

The estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos has been arrested and charged with murder, authorities said.

Fotis Dulos, 52, who was involved in a contentious battle with Jennifer over custody of their five children, was picked up Tuesday at his Farmington home. The 50-year-old woman was last seen on May 24, when she dropped off her children at school in New Canaan.

"Justice!" the New Canaan Police Department tweeted after Dulos' arrest.

The woman's family issued a statement, through a spokeswoman, thanking state police and New Canaan police "for their tireless commitment and diligent, painstaking work that have led to these arrests.

"Although we are relieved that the wait for these charges is over, for us there is no sense of closure," the family said. "Nothing can bring Jennifer back. We miss her every day and will forever mourn her loss."

State police set Dulos' bond at $6 million.

Michelle Troconis, 44, Dulos' former girlfriend, was also arrested for conspiracy to commit murder, WFSB-TV reported. Friend and attorney Kent Mawhinney, who represented Dulos in a civil matter, was also arrested and is expected to be charged with conspiracy to commit murder, the station reported, citing sources.

Though the missing mother's body has not been found, both Troconis and Dulos were arrested earlier this year and charged with fabricating or tampering with physical evidence after investigators said they found "multiple areas of suspected blood splatter" in Jennifer's home.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

On the day she disappeared, surveillance cameras captured Jennifer's SUV being driven away from her home, police said, and investigators said they believed her husband was behind the wheel and Troconis was a passenger. Bloody clothes bearing Jennifer's DNA were later found in a trash receptacle, police said.

Fotis Dulos has denied having anything to do with his wife's disappearance.

