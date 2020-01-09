Heidi Broussard's Fiance Wants to Look Into Alleged Kidnapper's Eyes and Ask 'Why?'

Heidi Broussard’s fiance said he’s shocked at the allegations against Magen Fieramusca, Broussard’s long-time friend, who is now charged with kidnapping.

"I want to look at her straight in the eyes and ask her 'why?'" Shane Carey told “Good Morning America.” "That's all I want to say. There's no reason for any of this. I believe somebody talked her into it. I mean, from knowing Magen, I would never imagine it."

Broussard and her then 3-week-old daughter, Margot, went missing on Dec. 12 after she dropped her 6-year-old son, Silas, off to elementary school in Austin, Texas. Carey reported her missing that night after no one had heard from her.

On Dec. 19, Broussard’s body was found in the trunk of a car in the Houston area and baby Margot was found alive in a home on the same property, police said. Broussard had been strangled to death, according to authorities.

Margot is back with her family.

Police now believe that Fieramusca may have abducted Broussard and her newborn, Margot, in a plot to pass off Margot as her own child. In the months before the alleged kidnapping, Fieramusca had been saying she was pregnant, but police are now trying to determine whether she actually was.

Fiermusca’s boyfriend, Christopher Green, said he thought Fieramusca was pregnant with his child. The pair lived together but had broken up, court documents said.

Carey also confirmed that he thought Fieramusca had been visibly pregnant and given birth early in December before Broussard went missing.

For Carey, he is still having trouble coming to grips with what happened. He even mentioned that he thought there must have been another person involved because “Heidi is way stronger than Magen,” Carey said.

"I'm waiting for that text message, like, 'Hey sweetie, how we doing?' … Just waiting to hear her voice. I still don't believe it,” Carey said. “It's really not real."

Fieramusca had reportedly been in the delivery room when Broussard gave birth and held her hand. Fieramusca has been charged with two counts of kidnapping and tampering with a human corpse.

Prosecutors said more charges could be forthcoming, but Carey expressed concern that Fieramusca hasn’t been charged with murder.

"I guess it's tampering with evidence, [but] how is no one charged [with murder]? … There has to be someone charged," Carey said. "I don't know why this happened. She had my baby in her room supposedly. So it had to be her. … She had to be involved."

RELATED STORIES

Where Is This Young Mom and Her Baby Girl?

Heidi Broussard's Close Friend Who Allegedly Kidnapped Her Baby to Testify in Court

Texas Mom Heidi Broussard's Body Believed to Be Found Near Surviving Newborn Daughter: Report