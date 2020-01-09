What is Lyme Disease, the Illness Justin Bieber Has?

In an effort to address rumors inspired by his recent appearance, Justin Bieber's has taken to social media to announce he is battling Lyme disease.

“While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s***, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health,” the 25-year-old singer wrote on Instagram.

He added that things will be further explained in an upcoming docuseries, “Justin Bieber: Seasons,” which will be released on YouTube.

“It’s been a rough, couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever,” the star said.

Bieber joins other stars like Avril Lavigne, Shania Twain, Alec Baldwin, and Bella Hadid, who have also been open about their struggles with Lyme disease.

What is Lyme Disease?

It’s an infectious disease that come from Borrellia bacteria and is spread by ticks. The affected area usually turns red about a week after a person is bitten.

About 30,000 new cases of Lyme Disease are reported to the CDC each year.

What are the symptoms and how is it treated?

Some of the early signs and symptoms include: fever, headache, muscle and joint aches, swollen lymph nodes and can also be accompanied by a rash that looks like a bulls-eye, formally known as Erythma migrans.

If caught in its early stages, Lyme Disease can be treated with a round of antibiotics, usually for two to four weeks. But if left untreated, symptoms can get worse.

When the disease persists in the body, it can cause: neck stiffness and severe headaches, several rashes all over the body, facial palsy, joint pain and arthritis, shooting pains, heath palpitations and inflammation of the brain and spinal cord, among other symptoms.

Even with treatment of antibiotics, some patients experience Post-Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome, or PTLDS, where the symptoms from the disease do not go away.

There is no proven treatment that works against PTLDS, according to the CDC. Some of those suffering from PTLDS get better over time.

