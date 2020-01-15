Missing Brooklyn Teen Jenna Hospedales Found Safe, Reunited With Her Family

A 14-year-old girl who went missing after school in Brooklyn has been found safe and reunited with her family, police said.

Jenna Hospedales was located on Tuesday after police had asked for the public’s help to find her. Hospedales' family was "extremely concerned" after she didn't come home from school Thursday.

She was last seen leaving Brooklyn Technical High School on her way to catch the G train from the Fulton Street subway station.

Police did not release additional information about where she was found or the circumstances behind her disappearance, but said she is in "good condition."

UPDATE: Jenna has been located and reunited with her family. We would like to thank everyone that showed concern and shared her information on social media. https://t.co/BrRNbfLI5u — NYPD 77th Precinct (@NYPD77Pct) January 15, 2020

Throughout Brooklyn, flyers had been put up to find Hospedales, and volunteers showed up to help. Police had previously said they did not believe she had been abducted, CNN reported.

Her family, however, said she is not the type of child to just disappear.

