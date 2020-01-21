The Personal Reason Taylor Swift Isn't Doing a Regular Tour for 'Lover'

Taylor Swift is foregoing her usual tour schedule as she promotes her new album “Lover” because her mom is battling brain cancer.

Her mom, 62-year-old Andrea Swift, who had previously been diagnosed with breast cancer, was undergoing treatment when doctors found a brain tumor, Taylor told Variety.

“The symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before. So it’s just been a really hard time for us as a family," she told the outlet.

Taylor will play at international festivals instead, which will free up her schedule to be with her mother.

“I mean, we don’t know what’s going to happen,” Taylor said.” We don’t know what treatment we’re going to choose. It was just the decision to make at the time, for right now, for what’s going on.”

Andrea was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and then went into remission. In 2019, her cancer returned.

“Everyone loves their mom; everyone’s got an important mom,” Taylor said. “But for me, she’s really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously, it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness.”

Taylor even wrote a song in honor of her mom's fight. "Soon You'll Get Better" was included on "Lover," and the stripped-down acoustic song illustrates her hopes for her mom's recovery and future.

Andrea’s diagnosis will be discussed in Taylor's new Netflix documentary “Miss Americana.”

