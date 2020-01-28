Idaho Police Give Mom of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan Jan. 30 Deadline To Show Them To Authorities

The mother of Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan has five days to physically produce them to authorities or face possible civil or criminal contempt of court, the Madison County, Idaho Prosecutor’s Office announced this week.

A child protective action has been filed on behalf of the missing siblings, authorities said, and the children's mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, was served with the order in Princeville, a city on the island of Kauai, Hawaii on Saturday by the Kauai Police Department, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The order gives Lori Vallow Daybell until Jan. 30 to physically produce the children to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare in Rexburg or to the Rexburg Police.

Police said Lori's fifth husband, Chad Daybell, was with her in Hawaii when the order was served on Saturday, but the children were not and "there is no evidence that Tylee and J.J. were ever in Hawaii," the statement read.

The Kauai Police Department also "served a search warrant on the vehicle and persons of Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow," according to the statement. Neither Chad nor Lori have been arrested or charged with a crime.

"Where are your kids?" Nate Eaton, a reporter from EastIdahoNews.com, asked the couple on camera shortly after Chad and Lori Daybell were stopped by police in Hawaii.

"No comment," Lori Vallow Daybell told Eaton as she and Chad walked away.

It's been more than four months since 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan were last seen in Rexburg, Idaho, and police are still searching for the siblings, whom they believe are in serious danger. Lori Vallow Daybell never reported the children missing, according to police.

JJ has brown hair and brown eyes, is 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. He has autism and "may be in need of medical attention," according to authorities. Tylee Ryan has blonde hair and blue eyes, is 5 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Authorities performed a welfare check on the family's home on Nov. 26 after being contacted by other family members. Lori and Chad Daybell "abruptly vacated their residence and left Rexburg" after police returned to their home to ask questions about the missing children following the Nov. 26 welfare check.

Since then, "Lori Vallow/Daybell, the adopted mother of Joshua and the biological mother of Tylee, has completely refused to assist this investigation," Rexburg Police Chief Shane Turman wrote in a statement Dec. 30, adding that "we also have information indicating that Lori knows either the location of the children or what happened to them."

The Rexburg Police Department announced their search for JJ and Tylee on Dec. 20, the day after Chad and Lori Daybell were named persons of interest in their disappearance.

The investigation into the children's disappearance involves three suspicious deaths and questions about their mother and her new husband's "cult-like" religious beliefs, according to the children's grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock.

Chad and Lori Daybell married in 2019 just a few weeks after the death of Chad's wife, Tammy.

On Oct. 19, Tammy Daybell, 49, was found dead in her home, police said. Her death was initially believed to be from natural causes. A later investigation "determined that [Tammy] Daybell's death may be suspicious," according to police. Her body was exhumed and an autopsy was performed, the results of which are still pending.

JJ Vallow's adoptive father, Charles Vallow, was shot and killed by Lori's brother, Alex Cox, on July 11, 2019, in Chandler, Arizona, at the home where JJ and Tylee were living with their mother, Lori. Alex Cox, Lori's brother, told police he acted in self-defense when he shot Vallow, according to body cam footage released by the Chandler Police Department.

Cox was not charged in the incident, and died himself on Dec. 12. Both Cox and Charles Vallows' deaths are now under investigation.

Kay and Larry Woodcock are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the missing siblings. The Woodcocks also launched a website, FindJJandTylee.com, to help collect leads.

The #FBI is assisting @RexburgPolice and the Fremont County SO locate Joshua Vallow and Tylee Ryan, last seen Sept 23rd in Rexburg. Call Rexburg PD at (208) 359-3000 or @MissingKids at 1-800-THE-LOST w/info. pic.twitter.com/rl7brWLowx — FBI Salt Lake City (@FBISaltLakeCity) December 20, 2019

An attorney for the Chad and Lori Daybell, Sean Bartholick, did not immediately respond to InsideEdition.com's request for comment Tuesday. He previously issued a statement on behalf of the couple on Dec. 23.

“Chad Daybell was a loving husband and has the support of his children in this matter. Lori Daybell is a devoted mother and resents assertions to the contrary. We look forward to addressing the allegations once they have moved beyond speculation and rumor," Bartholick wrote in the statement.

Bartholick also reportedly said that he does not have any information about the missing children.

The Rexburg Police Department asks anyone with information regarding the children's whereabouts or welfare to contact the department at 1-208-359-3000 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 1-800-THE-LOST.

