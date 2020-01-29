How Pete Buttigieg Helps People Pronounce His Tricky Name

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg gives out stickers to help people sound out his difficult-to-pronounce name on the campaign trail.

The former South Bend mayor made the revelation during an exclusive interview with Inside Edition's Deborah Norville. He also talked about the impeachment trial and how his campaign is gearing up for the crucial Iowa caucuses next week.



"It helps people to figure out how to say it," Buttigieg says in the video above. The stickers say "Boot Edge Edge" on them, reflecting the actual pronunciation. "It took us awhile how to make it phonetic, but it works."

Buttigieg also weighed in on the impeachment trial and called for former National Security Advisory John Bolton to testify as a witness.



"If this president is innocent, why are they working so hard to suppress witnesses?" Buttigieg said. "Shouldn't witnesses and evidence help show that the president's innocent?"

The campaign is gearing up for the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3.



"A lot of people are making up their minds just in the last few days," Buttigieg said. "That's why we're racing across the state holding town hall events making sure I'm connecting with voters."

RELATED STORIES

Wife of Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Says She Was Sexually Assaulted While Pregnant by OBGYN

Michael Bloomberg Takes Inside Edition Along on the Presidential Campaign Trail

Trump International Hotel in D.C. Under Scrutiny as Impeachment Trial Begins