Disney Actress Nikita Pearl Waligwa Dies at the Age of 15

Disney Actress Nikita Pearl Waligwa has died at the age of 15 after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Gayaza High School, where Nikita attended school, announced her death.

“You were a darling to many and we have lost you to a brain tumor at such a tender age,” the high school said in a statement on Twitter.

Nikita, who was from Uganda, starred in the 2016 film “Queen of Katwe,” which was based on the life story of Phiona Mutesi who began playing chess at nine, without being enrolled in school, and then competed on an international lever.

In 2017, Nikita reportedly was given the all clear after being diagnosed with the tumor in 2016, but another tumor was found last year.

David Oyelowo, who also starred in “Queen of Katwe” posted about Nikita’s passing.

"We mourn the loss of our beautiful Nikita Pearl Waligwa," he wrote on Instagram."She was a ball of light in @queenofkatwemovie and in life. Her battle with a brain tumor was humbling to witness. Her light will live on."

RELATED STORIES

'Nanny McPhee' Child Star Raphael Coleman Dies at 25

Country Singer Ned LeDoux's 2-Year-Old Daughter Dies in Choking Accident

Late Disney Star Cameron Boyce Left Out of Oscars 'In Memoriam' Tribute