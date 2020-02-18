Nutritionist Lindsey Duncan Saves Himself and Wife From Ambush

A celebrity nutritionist was forced to defend himself and his wife after the couple was ambushed outside their Ohio home by the mother of his children and her current husband, according to authorities and reports.

Lindsey and Molly Duncan had just pulled up to their home in Yellow Springs, Ohio when they came under fire Sunday. Lindsey's ex-wife, leading Hollywood stunt woman Cheryl Sanders, and Sanders' husband, Reed Sanders, reportedly traveled at least six hours from their home in North Carolina to confront the couple.

"All I remember is a 6-foot something, 6'4" 6'5" man, that was probably 230 pounds, with a camo mask, camo hoodie ... ran to my wife's driver's side with a gun and held it about 10 inches from her head," Lindsey said.

A second figure then appeared wearing camouflage and carrying a firearm. Lindsey responded by pulling out his own weapon, which he is licensed to carry, and opened fire.

"Oh my god, stop, stop! No! Oh my God. It's my husband's ex-wife! Oh my God," Molly can be heard saying in a call to 911. "It's my husband's ex-wife, they've been trying to kill us for years now."

A wild shootout ensued, police said. Cheryl and Reed Sanders were killed in the incident, while Lindsey and Molly were unharmed. Lindsey has not been charged in connection to the incident and the case is currently listed as a justifiable homicide, the Dayton Daily News reported.

"The most difficult of this whole process — besides listening to my wife say, ‘I’m going to die, they’re going to kill me’ — is having to tell my two daughters that their mother’s been shot,” Lindsey said of the girls he shared with his ex-wife, according to Dayton 24/7 Now.

Cheryl was an accomplished stunt woman who appeared in films including "Back to the Future Part II" and "Charlie's Angels." She also worked as a stunt double for Uma Thurman, Jessica Alba and Sandra Bullock. She and Lindsey divorced in 2009 and remained locked in a bitter dispute over their daughters' trust funds.

RELATED STORIES

What Teen Boy Was Thinking When He Walked Hours for Help After Mexico Ambush

How Kid Survivors of Mexico Ambush Are Healing After Moms, Siblings Gunned Down

American Teen Walks Hours to Get Help After Family Is Massacred in Ambush in Mexico