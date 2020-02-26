Lori Daybell Again Asks for Lower Bail as Prosecutor Says She is a Flight Risk

Lori Vallow Daybell, the mother of missing Idaho siblings Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, is again asking to have her bail lowered from $5 million while she fights extradition to Idaho from a jail cell in Hawaii.

Daybell's attorney Craig De Costa requested the hearing, which is scheduled to take place Wednesday afternoon, EastIdahoNews.com reported. A judge previously denied a request from another one of her attorneys, Daniel Hempey, to lower Lori's bond during a hearing on Feb. 21.

Kaua'i County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Kollar has argued that Lori is a flight risk and that she and her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, have the financial resources to leave the state, pointing out that Lori already left Idaho.

Under the law, Lori can be held for 90 days in Hawaii while the extradition process plays out. Lori wants to spend that time outside of a jail cell, which is why Dempey argued in court Friday that Lori's bail be reduced to $10,000, saying "Lori has a residence on Kaua'i and her husband lives on Kaua'i" and she "doesn't even have a passport."

Dempey also called Lori's arrest by police in Kaua'i on Feb. 20 "a made-for-media event at taxpayer expense," because her attorney "had already offered to the police on Jan. 30, several police, that he would simply just turn her in."

But Kollar asked the judge to deny her bail completely, arguing that Lori could flee.

"She has no ties to this island other than a rented condominium in Princeville; she has, apparently, resources to travel and leave," Kollar said in court Friday.

Lori faces two counts of felony desertion of a child, as well as misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime, and contempt, according to the Madison County, Idaho, prosecutor's office.

Lori's attorneys did not immediately respond to InsideEdition.com's request for comment Wednesday.

Lori's extradition hearing has been set for March 2, during which she can contest "the legality of the arrest and really, that's about it," Kollar said during a press conference Friday.

"The extradition proceeding concerns simply the mechanics of getting Ms. Vallow from here back to Idaho, Kollar said. "The underlying substance or merits of the case involving the children will not be litigated here on Kaua'i."

The hearing is mostly a formality to show that Lori Vallow is the same person named on the warrant from Idaho. After her identity is confirmed, Hawaii Gov. David Ige issues a warrant to extradite Lori so she can be commanded into custody of Idaho authorities and sent back to the mainland.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has already said he is hoping to speed up the process, telling KMVT, "I hope there is justice and I hope the children are found."

Lori had been living in Hawaii with her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, an end-times author and publisher whose previous wife, Tammy, was found dead at their home in Rexburg on Oct. 19. Tammy's death is currently under investigation.

Chad has not been arrested or charged with a crime and both he and Lori have denied any wrongdoing.

Authorities have previously said there is no evidence that either Tylee or JJ were ever on Kaua'i with their mother after they were last seen in September. JJ was last seen on Sept. 23 in Rexburg, Idaho, and Tylee was last seen Sept. 8 in Yellowstone National Park.

"We are hoping against hope that Tylee and JJ are out there somewhere and will be reunited with their other family members," Kollar told reporters.

The Rexburg Police Department asks anyone with information regarding the children's whereabouts or welfare to contact the department at 1-208-359-3000 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 1-800-THE-LOST.

JJ has brown hair and brown eyes, is 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. He has autism and "may be in need of medical attention," according to authorities. Tylee has blonde hair and blue eyes, is 5 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds.

