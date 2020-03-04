Is 'Silver Solution' the New Cure For the Coronavirus? Experts Say It’s a Fraud

One televangelist seems to suggest there is a miracle treatment for coronavirus.

Jim Bakker, the notorious pastor who served five years in prison for fraud in the early 1990s and was once married to the late Tammy Faye Messner, is now back on the air waves making stunning claims that a silver solution could be effective against the coronavirus.

“This is amazing…order silver now,” said Bakker on his TV program the Jim Baker Show recently.

You can buy a case of it on Bakker’s website for $300.

Bakker states: “It’s been tested…It works on everything.”

Now, Bakker and one of his show's guests are coming under fire by some doctors, calling the following exchange terribly misleading:

“This influenza that is now circling the globe, you're saying that silver solution would be effective?” Bakker asked guest Sherrill Sellman.

“Well, let's say it hasn't been tested on this strain of the coronavirus, but it's been tested on other strains of the coronavirus and has been able to eliminate it within 12 hours. Totally eliminates it. Kills it,” she responded.

Sellman reportedly has a naturopathy doctorate degree from an unaccredited university.

Dr. Peter Lurie, president of the Center for Science in the Public Interest, says that when it comes to the coronavirus, that silver solution Bakker advertises is nothing more than snake oil.

“It's an absolute outrage that they're pushing this product. There's no proof about its effectiveness,” he told Inside Edition. “Stay away from the product. All you're doing is wasting your money!”

Dr. Lurie and other scientists have petitioned the FDA and FTC to take swift action against Jim Bakker “to halt this fraud on the public.”

Jim Bakker did not return Inside Edition's calls for comment.

Sellman told Inside Edition her claims have been "misrepresented" and she never specifically stated that silver has been tested on the new strain of coronavirus (Covid-19).

