Astronaut Scott Kelly Offers Advice on How To Survive Self-Isolation During Coronavirus Pandemic

Astronaut Scott Kelly knows a thing or two about keeping busy on his own after spending nearly a year aboard the International Space Station.

As people across the U.S. and around the world are urged to self-isolate and practice social distancing to slow the coronavirus pandemic, many are becoming restless.

Inside Edition asked Kelly for his tips on how to cope with being stuck at home.

Follow a schedule

Consistency is key, Kelly advises, and "the way we get through this, mentally, is to pace ourselves."

Kelly recommends getting up and going to bed at a set time, and then carving out parts of your day for the things you need to do.

"You need to schedule time for work, you need to schedule time for your family, you need to schedule time to take care of your environment," he explained.

Get some fresh air

Even if it’s just for a second, and even if it’s just in your driveway or on your balcony, make time to get outdoors.

"Exercise, and the ability to get out in the sun and nature if you can, is important to our mental health," Kelly said. "That, in turn, is important to our physical health.

If you have a terrace or balcony, that can be a great place to sit outdoors on your own. Otherwise, if local rules allow, take a walk or go for a run while practicing social distancing.

Start a hobby

Now is a great time to revamp an old passion or try something completely new.

Social media is full of people who are using their time in quarantine to practice yoga, bake, craft or tackle a huge puzzle.

"Hobbies are very important. We had hobbies in space," Kelly said. "I read a lot, I wrote a lot. Other people played music. You need those kinds of outlets when you're living in a stressful environment."

Make time to connect with others

Separate doesn't have to mean alone.

Even if you are self-isolating, you can still stay connected. Schedule a video call or plan a virtual party with friends and family. Digital game nights are fun, too.

"It allows you to feel like you're still part of what's going on in society," Kelly explained. "I think there will be a positive out of this in that people will find themselves reconnecting with old friends or family."

Stay optimistic

Remember that this time is finite and that life will resume.

Kelly emphasized that we’re all in this together.

"We can rise to the occasion," he said. "In this case, it has to be all of us rising to the occasion together. If we do that, we're going to be just fine."

RELATED STORIES

Asian Americans Report Increase in Racism, Xenophobia During Coronavirus Pandemic

What Can People Bet On Following Halt of Pro Sports?

Increase in Shelter Pets Adopted or Fostered as More Families Work From Home