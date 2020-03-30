Slain Baby Evelyn Boswell's Grandmother Arrested Again, This Time on Meth, Aggravated Burglary Charges

The grandmother of slain toddler Evelyn Boswell has been arrested again, this time on drug and aggravated burglary charges after allegedly breaking into her father's mobile home, authorities said.

Evelyn Boswell, age 15 months, was reported missing in February, after not being seen for months. Megan Boswell/Facebook

Angela Boswell, 42, is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail at the Sullivan County Jail in Tennessee. She was arrested Thursday after she and a male accomplice allegedly entered her father's house and "began concealing items on their bodies as they walked" away, according to a statement from the sheriff's department.

The items included two televisions, a shotgun, a pistol and various tools, the department said.

Boswell was taken into custody after surveillance video at the home showed her "and the male, identified as Larry Chad Fields, age 37, of Kingsport, exiting (a) vehicle, entering the residence, and then leaving the residence with the items reported stolen," the statement said.

A warrant has been issued for Fields on charges of aggravated burglary and theft under $10,000.

Boswell, who was in possession of “a small bag of what appears to be crystal methamphetamine and a fifty-dollar bill that appeared to be counterfeit," was charged with aggravated burglary, theft under $10,000, the introduction of drugs into a penal facility, and possession of counterfeit money, according the sheriff's office.

On March 19, Boswell and her boyfriend, William McCloud, 33, were cited for shoplifting after they approached a Walmart cash register with $45.02 worth of merchandise in a grocery cart and tried to leave without paying, according to a Kingsport Police Department report.

They were stopped by a loss prevention officer, police said. Both were issued citations for misdemeanor shoplifting.

The couple was arrested in February for theft in North Carolina, where they were detained on fugitive warrants.

They have been charged with theft over a car sought in the case, authorities said. The couple denied the allegations, saying they were given the vehicle and that the charges involve a misunderstanding.

Both were released on bond earlier this month. As a condition of their release, they were ordered to wear ankle monitors.

Baby Evelyn's remains were discovered March 6 in a shed on the property of her grandfather, Tommy Boswell Sr., who while reporting her missing, told investigators he had not seen the little girl since Thanksgiving. He is the ex-husband of Angela Boswell, and has not been charged in connection with the child's disappearance and death.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said investigators were led to the site by new information on the case. The child's body was found with toys, diapers and was clad in a pink track suit and pink shoes. A cause of death has not been released.

The baby's 19-year-old mother, Megan "Maggie" Boswell, told investigators Evelyn was last seen wearing a pink track suit and pink shoes. Evelyn's mom was arrested Feb. 26 on charges of making false reports to law enforcement and remains in jail in lieu of $150,000 bail.

No pleas have been entered in any of the cases thus far.

