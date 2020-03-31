5-Year-Old Replicates Billy Porter's Met Gala Look Using Only Items at Home

An old Halloween costume, some tape and a gold sweater was all it took for 5-year-old Aria De Chicchis to channel one of Billy Porter’s signature fashion looks.

“He inspires us and we love to play dress up,” her mom, Pam Mbatani told InsideEdition.com.

The mother and daughter from New York City were one of many families who have been participating in the #BillyPorterFashionChallenge.

“We were all together doing it,” said mom Shala Neufeld of Aberdeen, Saskatchewan. “It was really a blast.”

The “Pose” star asked his fans to give their best recreation of his 2019 Met Gala look “using items found ONLY in your house,” he wrote on Instagram. “Post a photo or video on your Instagram (grid or story)! Be CREATIVE and have FUN! Get the whole family involved! Remember to tag me and use the hashtag #BillyPorterFashionChallenge. I'll share my favorites! Can't wait to see what y'all come up with, hennies!” the message continued.

Porter’s Met Gala outfit designed by The Blondes, took four hours to get into, he shared last week on “Stars in the House,” a new YouTube show helping to raise money for The Actors Fund during the coronavirus pandemic. The ensemble included 10-foot wings.

“Now that it is custom stuff, the designer will do a sketch and my stylist and I come up with if there is make up, if there isn't makeup, if it's boy, if it’s androgynous.”

For Neufeld’s 8-year-old Zipporah, Porter is an inspiration to them.

“I like him because he likes to wear gender fluid [clothing] and as a they/them kid I like that stuff,” Zipporah explained.

The challenge helped pass the time at home. For Mbatani, it was a new after-school project to dive into. “She has her school work and then you run out of ideas of what to do,” Mbatani said.

“It really helped bring our spirits up because these times are uncertain,” expressed Neufeld.

