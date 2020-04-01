How to Make Your Own Face Mask at Home

At the end of February, the U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams gave a stern warning to Americans: "Stop Buying Masks!"

A run on N95 masks in the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic has led to a shortage for health care workers who desperately need them to remain safe while caring for sick patients. Plus, it was unclear at the time if wearing them actually prevented people from catching the disease.

Now, Adams appears to be changing his tune.

“We’ve learned there’s a fair amount of asymptomatic spread, and so we’ve asked the CDC to take another look at whether or not having more people wear masks will prevent transmission of the disease to other people,” Adams said in a recent interview on "Good Morning America."

He then noted that people should keep practicing social distancing and that N95 masks were still not needed for use by the general public.

But even with the shortage of commercially available masks, people can still make their own from home.

Inside Edition anchor Deborah Norville made one such mask for her 95-year-old father-in-law and now she's sharing the instructions and template on social media.



To learn how to make your own mask, visit Deborah Norville's website by clicking here.



