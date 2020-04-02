OJ Simpson Reviews 'Tiger King,' Says He Believes Carol Baskin’s Husband Was Fed to Tigers

O.J. Simpson is tweeting about what he's up to during the coronavirus lockdown, and like thousands of others, it involves watching Netflix’s hit docuseries "Tiger King."

In a video posted Wednesday afternoon, Simpson also weighed in on one of the show's central questions, saying he believes Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin's former husband was eaten by tigers.

"There’s not a shred of doubt in my mind that that lady’s husband is tiger sashimi right now … I’m just saying," Simpson said toward the end of his minute-long video, which has been viewed over 1.2 million times.

Baskin's husband, Jack "Don" Lewis, disappeared in 1997. Baskin has never been named a suspect in his disappearance and on Sunday, she issued a lengthy statement disagreeing with many of the claims in the documentary, including the filmmakers' handling of the circumstances around her then-husband's disappearance.

Big Cat Rescue did not immediately respond to InsideEdition.com’s request for comment on Simpson’s video.

In the video, Simpson appears wearing a glove on a golf course, presumably in Las Vegas, where he has been living since his release from prison in October 2017 after serving time for armed robbery and kidnapping. As a condition of his parole, he cannot leave the state of Nevada.

In the video, the 72-year-old disgraced football icon commented on how well he played on the golf course and that he was watching “Tiger King” as he self-quarantines.

“Is America in this bad of shape?” Simpson asks in the video. “I watched about six episodes of this show and I could not believe what I was looking at. White people, what is with you and wild animals?! Leave them wild animals alone!”

Simpson was accused of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, in June 1994. After what was dubbed "the trial of the century," Simpson was acquitted of the double homicide in 1995.

However, in a civil lawsuit filed by both of the victims' families after the trial, Simpson was found responsible for Brown Simpson and Goldman's deaths and ordered to pay a total of $33.5 million in damages.

The families say they have only received a small portion of that judgment. Simpson maintains he had nothing to do with his ex-wife and her friend's deaths.

Simpson posted his video about "Tiger King" after the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department in Florida announced it was seeking new leads in Lewis' disappearance amid renewed public interest in the case.

In the series, another zoo owner, Joe Exotic, claims Baskin killed her husband. Exotic, who was born Joseph Schreibvogel, is currently serving 22 years in federal prison for trying to hire a hitman to murder Baskin.

Baskin denies having any involvement in her husband’s disappearance and says she did not kill him.

A spokesperson for Big Cat Rescue said Baskin and the team "hope the sheriff's plea will lead to new information about what happened to Don Lewis." The investigation into Lewis' disappearance remains open.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said during a press conference Tuesday that due the popularity of the docuseries, the department has received at least six tips a day, but none have been deemed credible.

The sheriff also said that no person of interest or suspect has ever been named in the case because there is "nothing clear and definitive" in the evidence to point to a single person or persons.

Baskin has criticized the "Tiger King" docuseries in her statement, which was posted to her animal sanctuary's website. Baskin wrote that she was approached by the filmmakers five years ago and was told they wanted to make a documentary that would expose abuse and the "misery caused by the rampant breeding of big cat cubs."

"There are not words for how disappointing it is to see that the series not only does not do any of that, but has had the sole goal of being as salacious and sensational as possible to draw viewers," Baskin wrote. "As part of that, it has a segment devoted to suggesting, with lies and innuendos from people who are not credible, that I had a role in the disappearance of my husband Don in 1997.

"The series presents this without any regard for the truth or in most cases even giving me an opportunity before publication to rebut the absurd claims," she continued. "They did not care about truth. The unsavory lies are better for getting viewers.

"There is no short, simple way to refute so many lies. If you do want to know the truth, it requires understanding the history of events in the years before my husband’s disappearance and the roles and behaviors of the people interviewed in the series, which I have tried to do as concisely as I can below but still requires a few pages," she wrote.

For his part, Simpson remains on parole until 2022. The former Heisman Trophy winner was convicted of 12 charges, including kidnapping and armed robbery, and sentenced to 33 years in prison in 2008 by a Nevada judge. In 2017, he was released after serving nine years in Nevada's Lovelock Correctional Center.

The conditions for Simpson’s parole bar him from associating with convicted felons and possessing a firearm and require him to submit to random drug tests.

