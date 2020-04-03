Who Killed Tiffany Osborne? Body of Missing Mom Found Under Old Mattress Dumped at End of Alabama Road

The body of an Alabama mother of three missing for nearly two months has been found under an old mattress at the end of an unfinished road, authorities said.

Tiffany Osborne, 30, of Midfield, disappeared in mid-February. A worker cutting grass at the end of an unfinished road in Bessemer discovered the body Wednesday morning. Police have since confirmed it to be Osborne's.

Her death is now being investigated as a homicide, AL.com reported.

Osborne, who lived about six miles away in Midfield, was last seen leaving her home on Monday, Feb. 17, the Midfield Police Department said in a statement. Her boyfriend said she was going to the store for cigarettes, but said that when he had woken up, she still hadn’t returned, authorities told NBC News. Her boyfriend reportedly called the police to report her missing two days later.

Police reportedly said she had left the home that night but the store had closed, and didn't take her phone with her.

Police have not yet named a suspect in the case.

Osborne had three children, including a 3-month-old who lived with her and her boyfriend of two years. Her two older daughters, 12 and 17, were with Osborne’s mother Cathy at the time of her disappearance, according to Dateline.

All three children are now reportedly in Cathy’s custody.

This is the second body discovered by workers in Bessemer in 2020. In February, the body of Karen Scott was found in a manhole, according to WVTM. The 38-year-old had been missing since December 2018. No arrests have been announced in connection with the case.

