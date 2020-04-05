Lori Vallow Daybell Believes in Zombies and Teleportation, Relative Alleges in Court Documents

A newly published document describes the alleged religious beliefs of the mom of two missing Idaho children, including the existence of "zombies," "teleportation" and people who have been "possessed by a demon," according to the husband of Lori Vallow Daybell's niece.

The document was written by Ian Pawlowski, the husband of Melani Pawlowski, and filed by her ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux, as part of their ongoing custody battle over their four children in Maricopa County, Ariz.

Melani's attorneys say the document, first obtained by EastIdahoNews.com and written by Ian after he met with law enforcement officers, contains "extremist" beliefs that Melani does not hold.

Among those beliefs are the existence of "translated beings" who "may, with the Lord's permission, teleport" and zombies who "have had their original spirits forced from them and have been possessed" by a "demon," "disembodied spirit" or a "worm/slug."

The document, which Melani's attorneys call "Ian's summary of information given to law enforcement" in their statement, also contains disturbing details about Lori's missing children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17. The siblings were last seen in September and their mother, Lori, is being held on $1 million bail in an Idaho jail on charges of deserting them and refusing to help law enforcement find them.

In the document, Ian wrote that Melani told him she was concerned that Lori's late brother, Alex Cox, might have had something to do with the disappearance of JJ and Tylee.

"Melani had been told by Chad and Lori that their children had been possessed and had become zombies," Pawlowski wrote. "She shared concerns that she's been told Brandon [Boudreaux] needed to die and that may indicate that Tylee and JJ needed to die as well.

"She told me she was worried that Al [Alex Cox] may have had to 'take care' of the kids. She explained that Al had great faith and never wavered in his trust in the Lord. No task would be too difficult or great for him. When I asked for clarification, she restated her concern verbatim."

On Sept. 8, 2019, Tylee and JJ visited Yellowstone with their mother and Cox. That trip was the last time anyone saw Tylee. JJ was last seen at his elementary school in Rexburg, Idaho, on Sept. 23, according to authorities.

Cox died months later on Dec. 12, and his death is currently under investigation. Brandon Boudreaux has also alleged in court filings that Cox was the man who shot at him outside of Brandon's home in Arizona on Oct. 2.

Neither Ian Pawlowski nor an attorney for Brandon Boudreaux responded to InsideEdition.com's request for comment.

Melani's attorneys, Robert P. Jarvis and Garrett L. Smith, issued a statement accusing her ex-husband Brandon of "lies and deception" and said "Ian’s summary of information given to law enforcement, written and delivered to Melani’s lawyers, includes his conclusions that Melani is not a part of the extremist group."

“Melani Pawlowski has never been part of a cult," Melani's attorney, Garrett Smith, said in the statement. "She may understand some of the extremist beliefs of her aunt, Lori Vallow, and Chad Daybell, but that does not mean that she has adopted those beliefs as her own. Melani does not judge those who accept those extremist beliefs, just like she does not judge you or me for what we believe. Melani holds on to her core beliefs as an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.”

“Law enforcement should be investigating Brandon Boudreaux and Ian’s ex-wife, Natalie, for illegally obtaining Ian’s confidential summary,” Smith added.

Lori faces two counts of felony desertion of a child in the disappearance of her two children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17. She also faces misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime, and contempt, according to the Madison County, Idaho, prosecutor's office.

Lori was extradited from Hawaii to Idaho to face those charges on March 5. She is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing on May 7 and May 8 before Magistrate Judge Michelle Radford Mallard in Idaho. In the meantime, she remains in jail there on $1 million bond.

Lori's fifth husband, Chad Daybell, an end-times author and publisher, has not been charged with a crime. Both he and Lori have denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Mark Means, Lori's attorney, did not respond to InsideEdition.com's requests for comment.

The search continues for JJ and Tylee, who were last seen more than six months ago. JJ has brown hair and brown eyes, is 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. He has autism and "may be in need of medical attention," according to authorities. Tylee has blonde hair and blue eyes, is 5 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds.

The Rexburg Police Department asks anyone with information regarding JJ and Tylee's whereabouts or welfare to contact the department at 1-208-359-3000 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 1-800-THE-LOST.

RELATED STORIES

Judge and 2 Lawyers Step Down in Lori Vallow Daybell Case as Court Date is Delayed Until May

Lori Vallow Daybell Has Bail Reduced, But Remains In Jail

Everything We Know About Missing Idaho Kids' Mom Lori Vallow Daybell