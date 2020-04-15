12-Year-Old Scout's Invention Eases Pain Caused By Masks Protecting Against Coronavirus

A Canadian Scout is doing his part to battle the coronavirus pandemic, one set of ears at a time.

Twelve-year-old Quinn Callander is using his 3D printer to fashion guards that ease the ear pain of medical workers who must wear tight face masks all day, every day.

The elastic bands that fit over the ears causes pressure and pain. So Callander, using his printer, downloaded a design for a plastic strap that goes around the back of people's heads and relieves the tension caused by the elastic bands.

The wide plastic strap has notches, so the wearer can place the elastic bands over the notches that are most comfortable, while keeping the facemask firmly over the mouth and nose.

Quinn has been making the gadgets at home in Vancouver, inspired by a social media message his mother, Heather Roney, saw in which a local nurse was asking if someone could make such a device.