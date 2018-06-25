Richard 'Old Man' Harrison, Pawn Stars patriarch, dies at 77

"It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the passing of Richard Benjamin Harrison (known as ‘The Old Man’ to 'Pawn Stars' fans the world over) this morning," a statement from the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop announced Monday. "He was surrounded by loving family this past weekend and went peacefully."

The statement continued: "He will be remembered as the best father, grandfather and great-grandfather you could have by his family and by fans as the sometimes grumpy (always loving, however), often wisecracking, and voice of absolute reason on the History television show 'Pawn Stars.'"

Harrison’s cause of death was not immediately clear. His appearances on the popular show had grown few and far between over the last few years.

‘Old Man’ and his son Rick opened up the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in the early 80s and the History channel turned their daily lives into a reality show in July 2009.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend Richard ‘The Old Man’ Harrison, a beloved member of the HISTORY and ‘Pawn Stars’ family," a rep from the network told TMZ. "He will be greatly missed for his wisdom and candor."

RELATED STORIES

XXXTentacion's Mother Reveals Her Son Had a Baby on the Way

'The Goldbergs' Actor Jackson Odell Found Dead at 20: 'He Will Always Be a Shining Light'

Rose McGowan Fights Tears as She Opens Up About His Death