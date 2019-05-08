WATCH: Colorado school shooting suspect makes first court appearance

Charter school shooting suspect Devon Erickson has made his first court appearance, bowing his head during much of the proceedings with his dark hair streaked with purple covering his eyes.

The 18-year-old was shackled at the waist with his hands cuffed as he sat in a courtroom flanked by two defense lawyers.

Erickson nodded frequently in answering the judge's questions on Wednesday but at one point the judge requested a verbal answer to whether he had any questions about the proceedings. Erickson simply replied "No."

He is scheduled to return to court on Friday, when charges are expected to be filed.

Erickson is one of the two suspects accused of opening fire at the STEM School Highlands Ranch in the south Denver suburbs on Tuesday. One student was killed and eight were injured. The other suspect is a juvenile.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.