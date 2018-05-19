LIVE: Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Watch LIVE the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the most anticipatied wedding of the year as an American makes history by becoming a British royal.

Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney and Elton John were among the guests arriving Saturday for the royal wedding of American actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

They were among the 600 celebrities, royals, athletes and family friends invited to witness the ceremony in the grounds of Windsor Castle, about 20 miles west of London.

Others walking into St. George's Chapel through a display of white peonies and white garden roses were Charles Spencer, the brother of Harry's late mother Princess Diana, tennis star Serena Williams, Victoria and David Beckham, late-night talk show host James Corden, pop singer James Blunt, and actor Idris Elba.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.