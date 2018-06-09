Top Local Stories
Two men wanted for murder after deadly shooting near Washington Park pool
Roanoke
Carilion gives man hope of walking again with exoskeleton after paralyzing crash
Roanoke
General Electric to close Salem manufacturing plant, eliminating 265 jobs
Roanoke
Suicide prevention advocate shares thoughts after Anthony Bourdain, Kate Spade suicides
Southside
Local woman gets meat allergy after tick bite
Roanoke
Martinsville-Henry County SPCA in desperate need of fosters, adopters
Southside
Franklin County narcotics round up results in multiple arrests
Franklin
Proceeds for Poverty sale kicks off Friday
Virginia
Public art added to the Roanoke City Municipal Building
Roanoke
Live
Watch 10 News
Get email alerts for local stories and events around the world.
Sign Up
News Headlines
Zero Point Zero
Anthony Bourdain made a difference in the lives of many
Rocky Mountain Laboratories, NIAID, NIH via Wikimedia Commons
Multistate salmonella outbreak linked to pre-cut melon
Local students create resource center to help peers dealing with mental…
General Electric to close Salem manufacturing plant, eliminating 265 jobs
Possible General Electric closure could impact community non-profts