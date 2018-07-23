Live

WATCH LIVE: 2018 Made in America Product Showcase

President Trump is scheduled to speak at the event

The annual Made in America Product Showcase is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

Below are the companies and products represented at this year's event:

 

State

Company

Product 

Alaska

The ULU Factory

Knives 

Alabama 

Red Land Cotton

Cotton Linens 

Arizona

Lanternland Lighting

Outdoor Lighting

Arkansas

Ranger Boats

Boats

California

K-CO Products, LLC

Little Big Shot--Hose extension 

Colorado

Never Summers Industries

Snowboards

Connecticut

The Wiffle Ball Inc 

Plastic Baseball bats and balls

Delaware

Masley Enterprises

Custom Military Gloves

Florida

Bullett Blues

USA Sourced Jeans 

Georgia

Winton Machine

Copper Pipes 

Hawaii

Kamaka Hawaii, Inc.

Instruments

Idaho

Kuma Stoves

Stoves 

Illinois

Klein Tools

Tools 

Indiana

Newmar Corporation

Campers 

Iowa

Kent Nutrition Group Inc.

Livestock Feed 

Kansas

BG Products, Inc. 

Equipment to Service Vehicles

Kentucky

Stoneware & Co.

Dining Sets 

Louisiana

Bevolo Gas & Electric Lights 

Lighting 

Maine

Bartlettyarns, Inc.

Yarn 

Maryland

Lockheed Martin 

F 35 

Massachusetts

Ginger Betty's

Cookies 

Michigan

Ford Motor Company

Ford F 1 50 

Minnesota 

Wintergreen Northern Wear

Clothing 

Mississippi

Viking Range, LLC 

Stove

Missouri

St. Louis Pneumatic

Pneumatic Tools 

Montana

Montana Instruments Corporation 

Cryostations

Nebraska

Lincoln Industries

Metal Finishing

Nevada

Shallus Pen Company

Pens

New Hampshire

White Mountain Puzzles

Puzzles 

New Jersey

Serratelli Hat Company, Inc.

Hats

New Mexico

Ernest Thompson

Furniture 

New York

Sherrill Manufacturing- Liberty Tabletop 

Flatware 

North Carolina

C.R. Onsrud Inc.

Industrial Cutting Machines

North Dakota

Giant Snacks Inc. 

Sunflower Seeds 

Ohio

City Machine Technologies, Inc.

Industrial magnets

Oklahoma

Round House Jeans

Clothing 

Oregon

FLIR Systems

Military Cameras

Pennsylvania

BWP Bats

Baseball Bats

Rhode Island

Colonial Mills 

Rugs and Home Accessories 

South Carolina

 Brackish Bowties 

Bow ties 

South Dakota

Glacial Lakes Rubber and Plastics

Rubber soles for military shoes

Tennessee

Moon Pie

Marshmallow Snacks

Texas

Beck Cowboy Boots

Cowboy Boots 

Utah

Liberty Safe

Gun Safes 

Vermont

Ann Clark Ltd. – The American Cookie Cutter 

Cookie Cutters 

Virginia

Capps Shoe Company

Shoes

Washington

Mauk Fishing Stuff 

Fishing Gear 

West Virginia

Chico Enterprises 

Pepperoni Rolls 

Wisconsin

 Jack Links 

Beef Jerkey 

Wyoming

Mountain Meadow Wool Mill

USA Sourced Wool Products 

50 states 

Space Lauch System 

Model of SLS (Orion and SLS models) 

