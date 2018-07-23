WATCH LIVE: 2018 Made in America Product Showcase

The annual Made in America Product Showcase is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
Below are the companies and products represented at this year's event:
|
State
|
Company
|
Product
|
Alaska
|
The ULU Factory
|
Knives
|
Alabama
|
Red Land Cotton
|
Cotton Linens
|
Arizona
|
Lanternland Lighting
|
Outdoor Lighting
|
Arkansas
|
Ranger Boats
|
Boats
|
California
|
K-CO Products, LLC
|
Little Big Shot--Hose extension
|
Colorado
|
Never Summers Industries
|
Snowboards
|
Connecticut
|
The Wiffle Ball Inc
|
Plastic Baseball bats and balls
|
Delaware
|
Masley Enterprises
|
Custom Military Gloves
|
Florida
|
Bullett Blues
|
USA Sourced Jeans
|
Georgia
|
Winton Machine
|
Copper Pipes
|
Hawaii
|
Kamaka Hawaii, Inc.
|
Instruments
|
Idaho
|
Kuma Stoves
|
Stoves
|
Illinois
|
Klein Tools
|
Tools
|
Indiana
|
Newmar Corporation
|
Campers
|
Iowa
|
Kent Nutrition Group Inc.
|
Livestock Feed
|
Kansas
|
BG Products, Inc.
|
Equipment to Service Vehicles
|
Kentucky
|
Stoneware & Co.
|
Dining Sets
|
Louisiana
|
Bevolo Gas & Electric Lights
|
Lighting
|
Maine
|
Bartlettyarns, Inc.
|
Yarn
|
Maryland
|
Lockheed Martin
|
F 35
|
Massachusetts
|
Ginger Betty's
|
Cookies
|
Michigan
|
Ford Motor Company
|
Ford F 1 50
|
Minnesota
|
Wintergreen Northern Wear
|
Clothing
|
Mississippi
|
Viking Range, LLC
|
Stove
|
Missouri
|
St. Louis Pneumatic
|
Pneumatic Tools
|
Montana
|
Montana Instruments Corporation
|
Cryostations
|
Nebraska
|
Lincoln Industries
|
Metal Finishing
|
Nevada
|
Shallus Pen Company
|
Pens
|
New Hampshire
|
White Mountain Puzzles
|
Puzzles
|
New Jersey
|
Serratelli Hat Company, Inc.
|
Hats
|
New Mexico
|
Ernest Thompson
|
Furniture
|
New York
|
Sherrill Manufacturing- Liberty Tabletop
|
Flatware
|
North Carolina
|
C.R. Onsrud Inc.
|
Industrial Cutting Machines
|
North Dakota
|
Giant Snacks Inc.
|
Sunflower Seeds
|
Ohio
|
City Machine Technologies, Inc.
|
Industrial magnets
|
Oklahoma
|
Round House Jeans
|
Clothing
|
Oregon
|
FLIR Systems
|
Military Cameras
|
Pennsylvania
|
BWP Bats
|
Baseball Bats
|
Rhode Island
|
Colonial Mills
|
Rugs and Home Accessories
|
South Carolina
|
Brackish Bowties
|
Bow ties
|
South Dakota
|
Glacial Lakes Rubber and Plastics
|
Rubber soles for military shoes
|
Tennessee
|
Moon Pie
|
Marshmallow Snacks
|
Texas
|
Beck Cowboy Boots
|
Cowboy Boots
|
Utah
|
Liberty Safe
|
Gun Safes
|
Vermont
|
Ann Clark Ltd. – The American Cookie Cutter
|
Cookie Cutters
|
Virginia
|
Capps Shoe Company
|
Shoes
|
Washington
|
Mauk Fishing Stuff
|
Fishing Gear
|
West Virginia
|
Chico Enterprises
|
Pepperoni Rolls
|
Wisconsin
|
Jack Links
|
Beef Jerkey
|
Wyoming
|
Mountain Meadow Wool Mill
|
USA Sourced Wool Products
|
50 states
|
Space Lauch System
|
Model of SLS (Orion and SLS models)
