WATCH LIVE: 2018 Made in America Product Showcase

The annual Made in America Product Showcase is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

Below are the companies and products represented at this year's event:

State Company Product Alaska The ULU Factory Knives Alabama Red Land Cotton Cotton Linens Arizona Lanternland Lighting Outdoor Lighting Arkansas Ranger Boats Boats California K-CO Products, LLC Little Big Shot--Hose extension Colorado Never Summers Industries Snowboards Connecticut The Wiffle Ball Inc Plastic Baseball bats and balls Delaware Masley Enterprises Custom Military Gloves Florida Bullett Blues USA Sourced Jeans Georgia Winton Machine Copper Pipes Hawaii Kamaka Hawaii, Inc. Instruments Idaho Kuma Stoves Stoves Illinois Klein Tools Tools Indiana Newmar Corporation Campers Iowa Kent Nutrition Group Inc. Livestock Feed Kansas BG Products, Inc. Equipment to Service Vehicles Kentucky Stoneware & Co. Dining Sets Louisiana Bevolo Gas & Electric Lights Lighting Maine Bartlettyarns, Inc. Yarn Maryland Lockheed Martin F 35 Massachusetts Ginger Betty's Cookies Michigan Ford Motor Company Ford F 1 50 Minnesota Wintergreen Northern Wear Clothing Mississippi Viking Range, LLC Stove Missouri St. Louis Pneumatic Pneumatic Tools Montana Montana Instruments Corporation Cryostations Nebraska Lincoln Industries Metal Finishing Nevada Shallus Pen Company Pens New Hampshire White Mountain Puzzles Puzzles New Jersey Serratelli Hat Company, Inc. Hats New Mexico Ernest Thompson Furniture New York Sherrill Manufacturing- Liberty Tabletop Flatware North Carolina C.R. Onsrud Inc. Industrial Cutting Machines North Dakota Giant Snacks Inc. Sunflower Seeds Ohio City Machine Technologies, Inc. Industrial magnets Oklahoma Round House Jeans Clothing Oregon FLIR Systems Military Cameras Pennsylvania BWP Bats Baseball Bats Rhode Island Colonial Mills Rugs and Home Accessories South Carolina Brackish Bowties Bow ties South Dakota Glacial Lakes Rubber and Plastics Rubber soles for military shoes Tennessee Moon Pie Marshmallow Snacks Texas Beck Cowboy Boots Cowboy Boots Utah Liberty Safe Gun Safes Vermont Ann Clark Ltd. – The American Cookie Cutter Cookie Cutters Virginia Capps Shoe Company Shoes Washington Mauk Fishing Stuff Fishing Gear West Virginia Chico Enterprises Pepperoni Rolls Wisconsin Jack Links Beef Jerkey Wyoming Mountain Meadow Wool Mill USA Sourced Wool Products 50 states Space Lauch System Model of SLS (Orion and SLS models)

