MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Someone decided to drive a Jeep out on Myrtle Beach and see how far they could take it, but it didn't end well, according to WMBF.

Police tell the NBC-affiliate that the car ended up getting stuck and the driver abandoned the Jeep.

For those who know the area, the Jeep is located around 38th Avenue North.

Officers tell WMBF there is not much they can do until after Dorian leaves.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.