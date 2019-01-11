WATCH: Authorities speak after 13-year-old girl missing for months found safe

After nearly three months of questions, numerous searches and thousands of tips, missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs has been found alive.

A woman who helped a Wisconsin girl who'd been missing for three months following her parents' deaths says the girl told her she'd been held against her will.

Kristin Kasinskas says she took 13-year-old Jayme Closs into her home after the girl and a woman she'd approached for help came to her door Thursday afternoon in the small town of Gordon.

Kasinskas says Jayme told her the name of the person who'd been holding her captive. Kasinskas says she recognized the name but didn't know the person.

Kasinskas tells NBC's "Today Show" that Jayme talked about being locked up or hidden when the person had to leave, but that the girl didn't detail how she got away.

Jayme was reported missing on Oct. 15, after her parents were found fatally shot in their home near Barron, about an hour's drive south of Gordon.

