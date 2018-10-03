WATCH LIVE: Kaine, Stewart to take part in final town hall

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton University’s Center for Public Policy, Liberty University’s Center for Law & Government, and the Virginia Association of Broadcasters will host the second and final U.S. Senate Town Hall on Wednesday from 7- 8 p.m. in the Hampton University Convocation Center.

The Town Hall will feature Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine and Corey Stewart, candidates for U.S. Senate in Virginia.

The co-moderators for the Town Hall will be Hampton University’s,April Woodard, an award-winning journalist and professor at the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communication, and WTKR news anchor Les Smith.

The Town Hall format will include questions posed by the moderators as well as Hampton University students.

