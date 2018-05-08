WATCH LIVE: President Trump expected to allow Iran sanctions

President Donald Trump is expected to announce on Tuesday he will allow sanctions to go forward on Iran, effectively withdrawing from the touchstone nuclear agreement negotiated by his predecessor, according to a US official and a person familiar with the plan.

The officials cautioned nothing is final until Trump makes his announcement from the Diplomatic Room of the White House at 2 p.m. ET and held out the possibility that he could change course.

