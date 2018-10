U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House on September 29, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump is heading to West Virginia where he is holding a political rally. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)

President Trump held a news conference on the United States Mexico Canada Agreement in the Rose Garden at the White House.

Trump will deliver remarks from the White House on the Sunday night trade agreement reached between the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.