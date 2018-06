The Medal of Honor rests on a flag (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandan W. Schulze/U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is scheduled to present the Medal of Honor, posthumously, to 1st Lt. (Ret.) Garlin Conner in the East Room at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Conor is believed to be the second most decorated service member from the war.

The president will present the medal to his widow, Pauline.

