U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives to a news conference with U.S. President Donald Trump and Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the East Room of the White House March 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew…

Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is scheduled to speak at about 2 p.m.

President Donald Trump fired Tillerson earlier on Tuesday and plans to have CIA chief Mike Pompeo replace him.

Rewatch Tillerson's remarks below.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.