WATCH LIVE: SpaceX launch of Falcon Heavy

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX's big new rocket is ready to blast off on its first test flight. But high wind will keep it on the launch pad just a little longer.

Potentially dangerous gusts in the upper atmosphere forced the company to delay Tuesday's launch of the Falcon Heavy by at least 1 ½ hours. Liftoff is now scheduled for 3:45 p.m. from Florida's Kennedy Space Center.

That leaves less than an hour remaining in Tuesday's launch window. Otherwise, the test flight will slip to Wednesday.

At liftoff, the Heavy will become the world's most powerful rocket in use today. Standing at more than 20 stories tall, Falcon Heavy has three core boosters and 27 Merlin engines on the first stage of the rocket. Inside the nose cone, the rocket could launch payloads weighing as much as a jetliner airplane, with passengers, crew and their bags, or 64 metric tons.

Thousands have gathered at the space center, and surrounding beaches and parks, to watch the Heavy soar with a sports car as cargo.

