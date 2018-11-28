Officials give update on 13-year-old North Carolina girl taken from her front yard

Lumberton Police Department and FBI officials said they believe they have found the body of Hania Aguilar in a press conference on Wednesday.

Officials say they do not have a person of interest at this time.

Officials are providing an update on the 13-year-old North Carolina girl kidnapped from her front yard.

A body was found in the area where authorities are searching for the girl on Monday afternoon. The FBI said they are waiting for the body to be identified.

Hania Aguilar was abducted outside her home in Lumberton on November 5.

Police say someone drove away with Hania in a relative's SUV that was parked in the driveway Monday morning before school, prompting authorities to issue an Amber Alert for her.

A witness saw a man dressed in black and wearing a yellow bandana force Hania into the vehicle. Authorities said they have no reason to think Hania knew her abductor and her family is cooperating with the investigation.

The stolen SUV was found abandoned less than 10 miles from Hania's home at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park, authorities said.

