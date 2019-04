ROANOKE, Va. - If your federal tax refund was less than last year, you certainly are not alone.

The average refund so far this year is $2,873, down 0.7% from this time last year.

In total, about $6.17 billion in refunds have been given. Part of that is due to the fact that about 1.5 million fewer returns have been processed so far this year.

The IRS has a full breakdown of 2019 filing season statistics on its website.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.