New Virginia Economy Broadband Authority

Frank Smith II discusses reliable, affordable internet in Virginia
Reliable and affordable Internet is critical to free market exchange in the New Virginia Economy.
To keep jobs and to ensure healthy local economies, Virginia needs to attract and retain businesses that leverage the power of connectivity.
Thankfully, innovative government leaders across the state are finding new ways to partner with private sector providers to develop better coverage in underserved areas. But we need all hands on deck.
