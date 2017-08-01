New Virginia Economy Carilion Clinic

58ºF

New Virginia Economy

Carilion is leading the charge in helping improve people’s daily health

Healthy living leads to lower health care costs and a more productive daily life.

Carilion is leading the charge in helping improve people’s health as a part of the New Virginia Economy. Eating healthy and exercising does not have to cost you a lot of money and yet, they will pay dividends to your health. When each of us thrives, our economy thrives.

