New Virginia Economy Carilion Clinic
Carilion is leading the charge in helping improve people’s daily health
Healthy living leads to lower health care costs and a more productive daily life.
Carilion is leading the charge in helping improve people’s health as a part of the New Virginia Economy. Eating healthy and exercising does not have to cost you a lot of money and yet, they will pay dividends to your health. When each of us thrives, our economy thrives.
